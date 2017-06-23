Rip-off alert: Tickets for Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight not yet on sale

Floyd Mayweather will fight Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, but tickets are not yet on sale. UFC president Dana White warned fans not to get ripped off. (Getty Images)

A word to the wise: hold off buying tickets to see the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bout on Aug. 26 until they are officially put on sale. Otherwise, there is a very good chance that you are buying bogus seats and will be ripped off.

A quick search of the internet shows that there are plenty of tickets for the bout between the long-time boxing pound-for-pound king and the UFC lightweight champion advertised for sale.

One of them is EventsTicketsCenter.com, which is showing tickets starting at $2,153.

The only problem is, they’re not actually for sale yet and this site and others like it can’t sell you what they don’t have. The ticket prices haven’t been announced and even the venue isn’t finalized. Ice Cube’s Big3 Basketball event is still listed as being held at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26 and tickets are still on sale for it.

The MGM Grand, which owns T-Mobile Arena, is working with Ice Cube to move the event so that Mayweather-McGregor will be there. That’s almost a certainty, but until it’s done, it’s not done.

“As of now, Big3 is still at T-Mobile, but we hope to have an announcement early next week about a location,” MGM Grand spokesman Scott Ghertner told Yahoo Sports.

But many fans eager to see the Mayweather-McGregor match have jumped the gun and already purchased tickets. UFC president Dana White already issued a warning via Twitter.

Tickets are NOT on sale yet. Please do not get ripped off. This company is NOT refunding this fans money. We will announce when tix goonsale pic.twitter.com/Z7KAAhkcVI — Dana White (@danawhite) June 23, 2017





Be cautious. When the promoters put tickets on sale, the news will be reported in the media.

Until then, it’s buyer beware.