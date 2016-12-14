Riot Worthy rallies to take Aqueduct feature

NEW YORK (AP) -- Riot Worthy rallied to beat Uncle Southern by three-quarters of a length Wednesday in the $59,000 allowance feature for New York-bred fillies and mares at Aqueduct.

Manny Franco angled the 3-year-old five wide turning for home and she launched a sustained bid to earn her third win in 15 starts.

The time was 1:13.55 for the six furlongs.

Owned and trained by Charlton Baker, Riot Worthy paid $7, $4 and $3.10 as the 5-2 favorite.

Uncle Southern returned $4.60 and $2.40 and Pretty Enuff paid $4.40 to show.