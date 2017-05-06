Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on front row at Talladega

Yeah, Talladega qualifying is pretty meaningless. But Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets to say he’s a pole winner in 2017.

Stenhouse posted the fastest lap in the second round of qualifying on Saturday for Sunday’s race at Talladega. He’ll start first, followed by none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. It’s the highest starting position of the year for Earnhardt, who is retiring after the end of the 2017 season.

Junior — Earnhardt Jr. — has six wins at Talladega, including four straight from 2001-03. His last win came two years ago in the spring race at the track. Fans watching on television will undoubtedly hear the roar of the crowd when Junior takes the lead early on Sunday.

Here’s the starting lineup:

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Trevor Bayne

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Daniel Suarez

8. Chase Elliott

9. Paul Menard

10. Kyle Busch

11. Denny Hamlin

12. Joey Logano

13. Martin Truex Jr.

14. Erik Jones

15. Kurt Busch

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Clint Bowyer

18. Austin Dillon

19. Kasey Kahne

20. Ryan Newman

21. Kyle Larson

22. Aric Almirola

23. Jamie McMurray

24. Michael McDowell

25. Landon Cassill

26. Matt DiBenedetto

27. AJ Allmendinger

28. Ty Dillon

29. David Ragan

30. Jimmie Johnson

31. Danica Patrick

32. Brendan Gaughan

33. Reed Sorenson

34. Chris Buescher

35. Elliott Sadler

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Gray Gaulding

38. Cole Whitt

39. Joey Gase

40. Jeffrey Earnhardt

