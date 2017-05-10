Rickie Fowler aces No. 17 at Sawgrass during TPC practice round

Highlights featuring the 17th hole at Sawgrass usually feature more tragedy than triumph.

But Rickie Fowler submitted one of the latter on Wednesday, recording an ace on the famed island hole during a practice round for The Players Championship.

His playing partner Justin Thomas wasn’t impressed.

Hit it to a foot… lose the hole. Thanks @RickieFowler ???????? pic.twitter.com/QP0VatG6YP — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 10, 2017





Seven players have hit a hole-in-one during competition with Will Wilcox in 2016 being the most recent. The other golfers to ace No. 17 are Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002), Paul Azinger (2000), Joey Sindelar (1999), Fred Couples (1997), Brian Claar (1991) and Brad Fabel (1986).

If Fowler or any other player are going to do it this weekend though, they’ll likely have to do it facing a bit more pressure.

No. 17 is one of the most famous holes in golf and as such it attracts a lot of interest each spring. One bookmaker is even offering the following list of prop bets for the tournament (via Golf Channel):

Total tee shots in the water on No. 17: Over/Under 38.5

Total final-round tee shots in the water on No. 17: Over/Under 6.5

Highest single score on No. 17: Over/Under 7

Will eventual winner hit it in the water on No. 17? Yes +400 (bet $100 to win $400), No -700 (bet $700 to win $100)

Will there be an ace on No. 17? Yes +350, No -500

