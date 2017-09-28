Rick Pitino's legacy: Glory tainted by disgrace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It never should have ended this way for Rick Pitino.

Never should have ended with him getting out of a silver Lexus SUV on Wednesday morning, rushing up the steps of Grawemeyer Hall, Louisville’s administration building, chased by reporters shouting questions about whether he was being fired. Five minutes later Pitino was out and back down the steps, into the Lexus and gone, perhaps never to be seen on this campus again.

No, one of the most accomplished careers in college basketball history should never have come to this. But in a sad, Shakespearian plot twist, Pitino let it happen this way. He stopped sweating every detail, started making questionable staff hires and finally was felled by one too many bombshell revelations.

Glory was tainted by disgrace. All the fun times and great victories, the witty charm and inclusive charisma, was sullied by one late-career scandal after another. All the books Pitino wrote, peppered with self-help wisdom and how-to-succeed motivation (one of which, full disclosure, I co-wrote), and by Wednesday morning they no longer applied to the author himself.

The sight of Rick Pitino hustling away from the spotlight he once basked in was surreal and sad and altogether avoidable.

It should have ended with a scene similar to the one he was part of in March 1991, in Lexington, when he was the coach at Kentucky. It was his second year leading the Wildcats, and a program decimated by probation had miraculously posted the best record in the Southeastern Conference at 14-4, 22-6 overall. Because of NCAA sanctions levied before Pitino had arrived, Kentucky was not eligible for the postseason and could not officially claim an SEC title.

So, with no tournament basketball to play and no actual hardware to embrace, Kentucky decided to have a parade through Lexington. On a sunny March afternoon, fans lined the streets and cheered wildly. Pitino, atop a fire truck, waved to them and smiled.

It was a sweet, old-timey moment – something you might see a small-town high school team do after winning the state championship.

It also was pretty much the last time traditionally monolithic Kentucky basketball truly could be viewed as a plucky, up-and-coming overachiever. Freed from probation, the Wildcats would begin the next season in the AP top five and end it within a breath of the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion Duke in what is widely considered the greatest college basketball game ever played.

In turn, Pitino’s stature grew in proportion with Kentucky’s renaissance. Yes, he had already been the head coach of the NBA’s New York Knicks and had taken Providence to a Cinderella Final Four, but now he became a dominant college coaching force, surpassed at the time only by Mike Krzyzewski.

By the fall of 1991, he was signing the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. By the spring of ’93, he took the No. 1 overall seed into the NCAA tournament and reached the Final Four before falling to Fab Five Michigan. A month after that tourney run, the first in a series of NBA return flirtations was underway.

Three years later, Pitino and Kentucky had a national title with one of the greatest college teams ever assembled, a 34-2 powerhouse that stormed through the NCAA tournament and eventually put nine players on NBA rosters. He nearly took the New Jersey Nets job after that, ultimately turning it down and freeing it up for former friend and future bitter rival John Calipari to accept.

The following year, after coming within an NCAA title game overtime of a repeat championship, Pitino finally jumped back to the NBA and the Boston Celtics. It would become his greatest failure – until now.

When Pitino came back to the college game in 2001 as a bona fide program savior, he was paired with a man of comparable ambition and drive in Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich. The fact that Jurich got Pitino to come to Kentucky’s archrival was a coup, and also a snub many Big Blue fans would never forgive or forget.

