Rick Pitino suspended five games, Louisville's 2013 title may still be in jeopardy

Only the NCAA could reveal the sanctions in a major infractions case without answering the most important question.

It’s still unclear whether Louisville will be stripped of its most recent national championship even after the NCAA’s committee on infractions handed down punishment Thursday morning.

The committee on infractions ruled that the Cardinals will have to vacate victories in which players competed while ineligible from Dec. 2010 to July 2014, but did not definitively state whether the school’s 2013 national title or 2012 Final Four appearance were in jeopardy. The fate of those banners should become clearer Thursday afternoon when Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich speak with the media.

The key will be whether the NCAA rules that Cardinals players from either of those seasons had previously received impermissible benefits that would render them ineligible.

If the NCAA takes away Louisville’s 2013 national title, the Cardinals would be the first school to ever have a championship season vacated and a banner removed. In the NCAA’s official record books, there would be no champion that season and Michigan would remain runner-up.

Louisville’s punishment is the culmination of an investigation that began in August 2015 when school officials learned that escort Katina Powell was set to release a tell-all book. Powell’s book alleged that former Louisville basketball staffer Andre McGee paid for strippers and escorts to dance for or have sex with Cardinals players and recruits at parties typically held in the on-campus basketball dorm named for Pitino’s late brother-in-law.

The NCAA ruled that Pitino failed to properly monitor his program and suspended him for the first five ACC games of the 2017-18 season. In its release, the NCAA noted Pitino hired McGee, placed him in Minardi Hall and gave him the authority to regularly interact with visiting prospects.

“By his own admission, the head coach and his assistants did not interact with prospects from 10 p.m. until the next morning,” the NCAA release stated. “The panel noted that the head coach essentially placed a peer of the student-athletes in a position of authority over them and visiting prospects, and assumed that all would behave appropriately in an environment that was, for all practical purposes, a basketball dorm.”

The NCAA’s sanctions spared Louisville of any further punishment that might affect the 2017-18 season, like a postseason ban. Among the other more minor penalties that Louisville received were scholarship reductions, recruiting limitations and four years of probation.

Louisville had already self-imposed a one-year postseason ban in 2016 in an effort to show remorse to the NCAA and diminish future penalties. At the time the school announced it was removing itself from postseason consideration, the Cardinals were 18-4 overall, 7-2 in the ACC and ranked 19th in the AP Top 25.

Thursday’s Committee on Infractions ruling follows an NCAA investigation that revealed McGee had spent at least $5,400 on strippers and escorts over a four-year period from 2010 to 2014. The notice of allegations released by the NCAA’s enforcement staff last year indicated that Pitino is “presumed responsible” by NCAA rules for McGee’s conduct, and that the Hall of Fame head coach failed to “frequently spot-check the program to uncover potential or existing compliance problems.”

In a 92-page response to the notice of allegations, Louisville argued Pitino should not be charged with a major violation of NCAA rules. The school noted the enforcement staff didn’t uncover any red flags that should have tipped Pitino off about the sex parties and insisted there was “nothing that Pitino reasonably could have done to either prevent the violations or to uncover the violations.”

