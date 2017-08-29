Ric Flair recovering from medical issue, says 'Naitch WILL be back!'

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of the hospital following a serious medical concern and is preparing for physical therapy with the same thundering attitude he brought to the ring.

Hospitalized in mid-August with multiple organ issues and placed in a medically induced coma prior to surgery, Flair has recovered to the point that he is beginning rehab.

“He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much!” Flair’s fiancee, Wendy Barlow, wrote on Facebook, per TMZ. “He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle.”

Flair’s Twitter account carried a characteristically Flair-esque statement of defiance:

Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were. Naitch WILL be back! pic.twitter.com/v9YbIEykt9 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 29, 2017





Flair’s agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, tweeted on Aug. 19 that Flair was “awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs.”

Flair, a multiple world champion across several wrestling organizations, remains one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet. He’s the subject of “Nature Boy,” an upcoming “30 for 30” documentary slated to air Nov. 5. And his “WOOOOOOO” still echoes around the world.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.