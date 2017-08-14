Ric Flair admitted to hospital with 'tough medical issues'

Ric Flair, one of pro wrestling’s most celebrated and beloved champions, has been admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed medical condition. A member of Flair’s management team sought prayers from his fans for Flair’s “tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017





The tweet marked a departure from an earlier update on Flair’s condition:

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017





Flair, a 16-time world champion, has become as famous for his relentless attitude and his catchphrase “WOOOOOO!!!!” as his wrestling exploits. Most recently, Flair appeared on commercials promoting this past weekend’s PGA Championship in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C.:

He’s the focus of an upcoming 30 for 30 documentary, “Nature Boy,” airing Nov. 7 on ESPN.

Ric Flair. (Getty) More

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.