Rhett Ellison signing key to Giants offense in 2017

When the New York Giants signed free agent tight end Rhett Ellison, they were not signing a tight end comparable to Shannon Sharpe, Tony Gonzalez, or Ozzie Newsome.

Ellison has never been targeted more than 26 times in a season. Fifty-one receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns in five NFL seasons isn’t the type of resume that lends itself to Pro Bowl consideration for a tight end in 2017.

Ellison is more of a throwback tight end. He makes his money with his blocking and an occasional run or pass to keep the chains moving. He’s not going to make the SportsCenter Top 10, but Ellison’s contributions to an offense cannot be understated.

It is fitting that Ellison would sign a four-year, $18 million deal (with $8 million guaranteed) with the Giants. His favorite player (and inspiration as a tight end) is former Giants tight end Bear Pascoe.

Pascoe wasn’t a statistical wonder either. He was more a traditional, throwback tight end.

Ellison’s immediate contribution will be in the running game even though he considers himself a player who can do whatever is necessary, including blocking out of the backfield.

“I guess you can say h-back because it kinds of puts tight end and fullback all in one thing. A little bit of everything, fullback, tight end, getting split out, whatever it is,” Ellison said in a conference call after signing with the Giants. “It’s just knowing the concept and how you fit in. I don’t really look at the position, it’s just a I’m a moving piece kind of thing.”

The Giants didn’t have a fullback on the roster last season after Nikita Whitlock and Will Johnson were lost with season-ending injuries. Head coach Ben McAdoo says he wants to run the ball more. The running game can only be enhanced by having a player of Ellison’s pedigree.

“It adds an element any time you have a fullback-type in the backfield,” McAdoo said at the annual owners meeting in March. “It adds an element of physicality that’s tough to replace when you don’t have it. It just didn’t work out last year. It’s not by design. I hear, ‘I don’t want a fullback on the roster.’ That’s news to me.”

The Giants have first-round draft pick Evan Engram to catch passes over the middle and make plays you’d expect from a modern tight end. Will Tye and Jerrell Adams are still on the roster for insurance.

Rhett Ellison will serve an important function in the Giants’ offense, even if it doesn’t show up on his stat line.

He could emerge as the lead blocker for starting running back Paul Perkins. The Giants passing attack will be even more potent if the running game can, to use a cliched phrase, keep defenses honest. That will go a long way towards putting a fifth Lombardi Trophy in the case.

