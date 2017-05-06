Reviewed Ducks goal sends game to overtime vs. Oilers (Video)

The NHL reviewed a late goal by Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell for goaltender interference but determined the tally counted. Rakell’s goal, which came with 15 seconds left in Game 5, capped a furious comeback by the Ducks that sent the game to overtime at 3-3.

The goal came off a scrum in front of Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot with bodies on the ice around the crease. After Rakell scored, the NHL’s situation room initiated a review because of a possible goaltender interference infraction. The league and referee quickly determined that the goal did count.

Here is the explanation from the NHL:

After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that the actions of Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse caused Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler to contact Talbot before the puck crossed the goal line. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 78.7 (ii) which states, in part, “that the goal on the ice should have been allowed because (ii) the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by a defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

NHL analyst Ray Ferraro tweeted that he saw the play differently.

Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli was not enthused by the goal.

The goal capped a Ducks comeback that started with 3:16 left in the third period with the team down 3-0. They were the latest three goals that were scored to win a game or force overtime in NHL postseason history.

