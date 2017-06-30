After further review: Reagrading the 2012 NBA draft

The NBA draft is an imperfect science.

General managers, coaches and scouts spend the entire year scouting and evaluating prospects, looking for the tiniest of edges. Truthfully, however, no one really knows.

Consider that some of the league’s best players — Draymond Green, Isaiah Thomas and Marc Gasol — were second-round picks. Better yet, consider Dallas’ duo of J.J. Barea and Wesley Matthews – neither player was drafted. The reality is that nobody — not even basketball’s brightest minds — is perfect.

This is the sheer beauty of exploring previous drafts. Five years is generally a large enough sample size to regrade a draft as players have usually morphed into what they will become. With that in mind, let’s re-examine the 2012 NBA draft. Naturally, there were some hits, but there were quite a few misses as well.

New Orleans: A

Anthony Davis was a home run as the top pick in the draft. At 24 years old, he has achieved unicorn status as one of the most dynamic players in the league. No big man runs the floor with such ease while also being able to face up and score from anywhere on the floor. Defensively, Davis’ dexterity and length — along with his rare timing as a shot-blocker – make him one of the most feared rim protectors in the league. As a result, we are talking about a future MVP. The Pelicans haven’t gotten a whole lot right over the past five years, but they certainly hit on Davis.

I didn’t understand the Austin Rivers pick (No. 10 overall) at the time and five years later, I still don’t understand it. Even during his most effective games during his lone season at Duke, Rivers was a ball-stopping isolation artist. To his credit, he has found a home as a backup combo guy who doesn’t hurt you defensively. Even still, the former prep phenom has never reached the three-assist mark and boasts lowly career averages from distance (34.5 percent) and the free-throw line (65.1 percent).

Charlotte: C

It’s not that Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is a bad player, it’s just that you’re not drafting someone second overall to be a glue guy. Defensively, let’s be clear: MKG is elite. He can guard four positions, which provides superb lineup flexibility — and it’s the reason why he’s earning $52 million.

Offensively though, it’s a different story. A severely flawed jump shot has prevented him from ever maximizing his awesome athleticism. Even as a 23-year-old, Kidd-Gilchrist has yet to develop any real creative capabilities offensively. Considering that Bradley Beal was on the board, it’s easy to question the pick.

Then Charlotte found a little value in Jeffery Taylor, whom it took with the first pick in the second round. Taylor, who has since gone on to play in Spain, provided a dose of versatility during his three-year stretch with the club.

Washington: A+

The silky Bradley Beal was compared to Ray Allen during the 2012 draft process. And while he hasn’t yet reached a Hall of Fame level, the third overall pick continues to flourish with the Wiz. The former Florida Gator — who turned 24 this week — has emerged as an elite offensive weapon alongside John Wall. A 40 percent 3-point shooter, Beal thrives in both up-tempo and half-court games. Beal’s immense skill set has expanded; he’s a facilitator now and flourishes in the pick-and-roll game. Last season, he posted career-highs in assists (3.5), free-throw attempts (4.4) and free-throw percentage (82.5 percent).

He could rebound and defend a bit more, but Beal was hands down the best combo man in the draft. And, although it took some time, there is real synergy between him and Wall. Beal is the willing — and ideal — Robin to Wall’s Batman.

Cleveland: C

Dion Waiters, drafted fourth overall, is coming off his best season. He averaged nearly 16 points on 39.5 percent 3-point shooting. Unfortunately for the Cavs, he did it for the Miami Heat. To be sure, Cleveland never really received top-five production from a guy they envisioned as an attacking, offensive menace. Despite last year’s anomaly, we know Waiters as a high-volume shooter with legendary defensive lapses. Remember too: Then-GM Chris Grant traded for 7-footer Tyler Zeller on draft night as well. During his two seasons with Cleveland, Zeller was an effective, part-time starter.

Sacramento: F

Thomas Robinson’s last quality season came in Lawrence, Kansas, where he was named Big 12 Player of the Year and earned first-team All-American honors. Sadly for the Kings, the fifth overall pick’s inability to extend the floor as a pick-and-pop guy made him a massive liability. Despite his rebounding prowess as a collegian, Robinson’s glass-eating ways never translated to the pro game. In five NBA seasons, he’s averaged 4.8 rebounds a game. It’s easy to critique now, but with future All-Star Andre Drummond still available, we can’t help not to.

