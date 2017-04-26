REVEALED: Why Kipchoge Keino stepped down for Paul Tergat

Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya was part of the successful plan which saw Tergat go to Nock polls unopposed

It has now emerged that former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya played a key role in swaying NOCK President Kipchoge Keino to step down ahead of upcoming elections.

Keino decided against defending his seat after he failed to present nomination papers on deadline day. It now means that the five-time World Cross Country champion Paul Tergat will go for the top seat during the May 5 polls unopposed.

Nyamweya has revealed to Goal that several meetings between himself, Keino and Tergat led to the former boss to step down.

"We have been holding meetings for the last two weeks and to be honest my main aim was to try and convince legendary Kipchoge Keino to let go off the post. We held several meetings in Nairobi and Eldoret and I want to thank Keino that finally a truce was reached.

"Now it is time for fresh blood at Nock and I am confident Tergat will do a good job. Our main aim is to have stability in local sports and that should start from Nock, who oversees all federations in the country."

Tergat won valuable endorsements from top federation chiefs among them Athletics Kenya (AK), Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) – all present when he launched his manifesto - to give the clearest indication that he would go on to sweep the boards during the Nock polls.

Kenya Table Tennis Federation (KTTF), Kenya Hockey Union (KHU), Kenya Judo Association (KJA), Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK), Kenya Lawn Tennis Association (KLTA) and Kenya Sports Shooting Federation (KSSF) were other national governing bodies that endorsed his candidature.