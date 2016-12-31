Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM ET on Saturday, December 31

December 31 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday:

- - - -

For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Peterson, Gates among HOF talents coming to the end

When the 2016 NFL regular season closes out Sunday - New Year's Day -- teams and fans will say goodbye to a list of stars who will create a traffic jam at the entry to the Pro football Hall of Fame in 2022. (FBN-COLUMN-GOODBYE-TO-STARS, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Frank Cooney, 1,400 words)

Miller: Carr is MVP, Reese top NFL executive

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr deserves the MVP award and, NFL columnist Ira Miller also casts ballots for various awards, including comeback player and top rookies. (FBN-COLUMN-NFLHONORS, moved, The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NFL Week 17: Keys to all games

Series history, game plan, spotlight player, key matchup, fast facts and score prediction for all Week 17 games. (FBN-ANALYSIS-NFLGAMESCOUT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 750 words per game)

Previewing Week 17

Previews of all Week 17 games. Neutral advances covering primary plotlines for all games scheduled for Sunday. (FBN-TEAM-TEAM-PREVIEW, moved, The Sports Xchange, 700 words per game)

NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL. (FBN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Sports Xchange covers all college football bowl games. Saturday schedule:

Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, Camping World Stadium

11am / ABC

Lousiville vs. LSU Orlando, FL

TaxSlayer Bowl EverBank Field 11am / ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky Jacksonville, FL

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Georgia Dome 3 pm / ESPN

Washington vs. Alabama Atlanta, GA

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl U. of Phoenix Stadium, 7pm / ESPN

Ohio State vs. Clemson Glendale, AZ

College football notebook

News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MLB notebook News and notes from around the league. (BBO-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all NBA games. Saturday schedule:

Memphis at Sacramento 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah 8 p.m.

New York at Houston 8 p.m.

NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:30 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

NBA roundup

Capsule recaps of all NBA games on Saturday's schedule. (BKN-ROUNDUP, expect first version by 9:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - -

National Hockey League

The Sports Xchange covers all NHL games, Saturday schedule:

Washington at New Jersey 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston 1 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton 10 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

NHL notebook

News and notes from around the league. (HKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

NHL roundup

Capsule recaps of all NHL games on Saturday's schedule. (HKN-ROUNDUP, expect first version by 9:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)

- - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THE SPORTS XCHANGE covers all CBK Top 25 games. Saturday schedule:

No. 17 Xavier at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Duke at Virginia Tech, noon

No. 9 North Carolina at Georgia Tech, noon

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 16 Indiana, 12:30

No. 1 Villanova at No. 10 Creighton, 1

No. 20 Florida State at No. 13 Virginia, 2

No. 24 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2

No. 7 Gonzaga at Pacific, 8

San Diego at No. 19 Saint Mary's, 9

RECAP only

Clemson at Wake Forest, noon

North Carolina State at Miami, 4:30

- - - -