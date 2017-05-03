Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, May 3

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, semi-final, first leg

Monaco (France) v Juventus (Italy) (1845)

MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Europa League, semi-final, first leg

Ajax Amsterdam v Olympique Lyonnais (1645)

AMSTERDAM - Ajax Amsterdam, enjoying a European revival, host Olympique Lyonnais in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, a tournament they won in 1992 in its old guise as the UEFA Cup. (SOCCER-EUROPA-AJA-LYO/, expect by 1845 GMT/2:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Premier League

We follow up the weekend fixtures and look ahead to the next round of matches including West Ham United against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal versus Manchester United and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

RUGBY

The Warren Gatland interview (RUGBY UNION-LIONS/GATLAND) (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV) has been cancelled and will not move as previously scheduled.

TENNIS

Wimbledon organisers unveil prize hike for 2017 championship

LONDON - This year’s Wimbledon singles tennis champions will take home 2.2 million pounds ($2.84 million) each – a hike of 200,000 pounds for both the men’s and women’s winner, organisers say. Sidebars moved too. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/ (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Ossian Shine, 400 words)

CRICKET

West Indies face battle in second innings against Pakistan

West Indies will resume their second innings on 40 for one, a deficit of 41 runs, as the second test against Pakistan in Bridgetown enters its fourth day. (CRICKET-WIN-PAK/, expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

HORSE RACING

Post positions drawn for Kentucky Derby

Early favourites McCracken, Gunnevera, Classic Empire and Always Dreaming look for favourable Churchill Downs post positions in the draw for the Kentucky Derby, the Run for the Roses that is the first race of the fabled Triple Crown for three year olds. (HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/DRAW, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Alonso gets first taste of IndyCar

INDIANAPOLIS - Twice Formula One champion Fernando Alonso tests an Indy Car for the first time at the infamous Brickyard oval as he begins his preparations for the Indianapolis 500 later this month. (MOTOR-INDY/ALONSO, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

GOLF

Johnson ready to return from back injury

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - We look ahead to world number one Dustin Johnsons much anticipated return from the freak stairs accident that led to a back injury and kept him from competing in the U.S. Masters with a preview of this weeks Wells Fargo Championship where Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Jon Rahm are among those in the field at East Point Golf Club in North Carolina. (GOLF-WELLSFARGO/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cubs battle Phillies, Rangers visit Astros

Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta and the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs battle the visiting Philadelphia Phillies while the Texas Rangers visit the interstate rival Houston Astros in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Cavs and Spurs seek 2-0 series leads

The reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs try to go ahead 2-0 in their respective best-of-seven, second-round playoff series versus the visiting Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets in the two games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Crosby-less Penguins battle Caps, Oilers face Ducks

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without injured captain Sidney Crosby when they take a 2-1 series lead into Game Four versus the Washington Capitals in second round playoff action while the Edmonton Oilers try to push the Anaheim Ducks to the brink of elimination. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

EQUESTRIAN

Olympic champion Skelton bows out at the top

SHELFIELD GREEN, England - Nick Skelton has gone from show jumping bad boy to national treasure, from broken neck to double Olympic champion, in a remarkable career of pain and glory. Now 59, the Briton and Big Star are heading into retirement. (EQUESTRIAN-SKELTON/INTERVIEW (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/ 2 P.M. ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words) (Europe desk editor: Richard Lough)