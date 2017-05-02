Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, May 2

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

Champions League

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Real Madrid host Atletico in Champions League derby

MADRID - Real Madrid have reigned supreme over Atletico in recent years in Europe, with the Rojiblancos heading across town to the Bernabeu to avenge two final defeats against their bitter city rivals in the semi-final first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ATM/, expect by 20:45 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Rik Sharma 400 words)

Champions League preview

Free-scoring Monaco face Juventus wall in semi-finals

PARIS - Monaco have scored plenty of goals this season and boast one of European soccer's most exciting newcomers in striker Kylian Mbappe but that might not be enough to break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Patrick Vignal, 450 words)

Europa League preview

Wounded United travel to face rested Celta Vigo

MADRID - Injury-hit Manchester United visit Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final, first leg as they bid to win the trophy for the first time. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MNU/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Rik Sharma 400 words).

Premier League

We follow up the weekend fixtures and look ahead to the next round of matches including West Ham United against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal versus Manchester United and leaders Chelsea at home to Middlesbrough (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

GOLF

Smith has tools to make splash at majors, says coach

MELBOURNE - Australia's Cameron Smith underlined his quality with a poised win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on Monday and has the all-round game for major success, his coach Grant Field told Reuters in an interview (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SMITH-COACH (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT / 5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Nike's African trio attempt sub-two hour marathon

LONDON - This weekend, aided by a host of technological and environmental advances, three carefully-selected elite African athletes will attempt to run the first sub-two hour marathon. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/BREAKING2 (FEATURE, PIX), moving at 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 1300 words)

RUGBY

World Rugby number two Pichot speaks to Reuters

BUENOS AIRES - World Rugby vice-president and former Argentina captain Agustin Pichot speaks to Reuters in an interview in Buenos Aires. (RUGBY-UNION/PICHOT (INTERVIEW, PIX), moving at 1500 GMT/ 11 AM ET, by Rex Gowar, 600 words)

CRICKET

Second test evenly balanced after two days

Pakistan will resume at 172 for three wickets in their first innings, with opener Azhar Ali on 81, as the visitors chase West Indies’ score of 312 on what could be a pivotal day three at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. (CRICKET-WIN-PAK/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

