Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday, Jan 1

NHL

Immovable object vs Unstoppable force

The NHL-best Columbus Blue Jackets, winners of 14 games in a row, face the Minnesota North Stars, seeking their 13th straight win, while reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Montreal Canadiens in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals in two of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0730 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Clemson to meet Alabama in collegiate championship

Clemson destroyed Ohio State in a dominating 31-0 victory to set up a rematch against Alabama in the College Football national championship game. (FOOTBALL-COLLEGE/, moved, 400 words)

NFL

New Year Day of reckoning for playoff bound teams

The curtain falls on the National Football League regular season with a full slate of 16 games that will settle the playoff positions for the Super Bowl tournament, with the Redskins, Lions, Packers and Buccaneers fighting to reach the postseason, and teams including the Patriots, Raiders, Chiefs and Falcons jockeying for seeding. (FOOTBALL-NFL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 2230 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 950 words)

Packers, Lions vie for NFC North title

The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers (9-6) hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions (9-6) and quarterback Matt Stafford and close the book on the NFLs regular season in an NFC North showdown that will determine the division champion and settle the lineup for the following weeks Wild Card round of the National Football League playoffs. (FOOTBALL-NFL-DET-GB/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

WTA : Auckland Classic (to 7)

