Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday, May 1

Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday:

FORMULA ONE

Singapore secure, no Interlagos purchase - Ecclestone

SOCHI - Formula One will not miss the Malaysian Grand Prix when it drops off the calendar after this year's race because neighbouring Singapore is set to stay as the region's showcase, former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Sunday. (MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ECCLESTONE (INTERVIEW, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 750 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Watford v Liverpool (1900)

Liverpool seek win at Watford in top-four bid

LONDON - Stuttering Liverpool try to bolster their bid for a top-four finish and Champions League football next season by winning at lowly Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Champions League

Zidane and Simeone hold news conferences ahead of semi

MADRID - Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane and Atletico's Diego Simeone hold news conferences ahead of the first leg of their teams' Champions League semi-final clash at the Bernabeu on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ATM/ (TV), 400 words)

Atletico eye Real revenge in Europe at fourth attempt

Real Madrid are the only team who have stopped Atletico Madrid adding a Champions League triumph to their achievements under Diego Simeone and for the fourth year running the Rojiblancos' illustrious neighbours block their path to European glory. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ATM/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic

Kisner/Brown in playoff with Smith/Blixt

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown will engage in a playoff with Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt after finishing regulation tied at 27-under 261 in the team event at TPC Louisiana. Due to darkness on Sunday night, the playoff was delayed until Monday. (GOLF-ZURICH/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Windies seek to build big score

Roston Chase (131) and Jason Holder (58) will try to build on their unbeaten 132-run seventh-wicket partnership when West Indies resume on 286 for six wickets in the first innings against Pakistan on day two of the second test in Barbados. (CRICKET-WIN-PAK/, expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Well-rested Cavs start series against Raptors

LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, after a week off following their first-round sweep of Indiana, meet the Toronto Raptors in Game One of their Eastern Conference semi-final series, while the evenly-matched San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets also play Game One in their Western Conference series as the National Basketball Association playoffs continue. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Capitals face the abyss against Penguins

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, with Russian center Evgeni Malkin in sizzling form, return home for Game Three with a 2-0 lead over the reeling Washington Capitals, whose season will be all but over if they lose again in their best-of-seven second-round series, the only playoff game on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-WSH/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Giants face big hurdle in Kershaw

The 9-17 San Francisco Giants, last in the National League West, are likely to have their hands full when they face left-hander Clayton Kershaw in the first of a three-game series against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in one of 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)