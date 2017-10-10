Resurgent offense propels streaking Auburn into top 10

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- The Auburn Tigers have ridden an all-around offensive resurgence into the top 10.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham and tailback Kerryon Johnson have delivered big plays, the young wide receivers have come through more consistently and the offensive line has undergone a shuffling.

With all that complementing a highly rated defense, the 10th-ranked Tigers ride a four-game winning streak into LSU on Saturday.

Coach Gus Malzahn chalks part of that slow start up to a having a new quarterback in Stidham and offensive coordinator in Chip Lindsey.

''Chip was brought in to provide balance and more shots down the field and he's done that,'' Malzahn said Tuesday. ''We've been able to hit some of those explosive pass plays. We've had explosive run plays too. Our tempo has gotten better.

''I think it's more kind of all of the above, everything kind of coming together, being more comfortable, kind of knowing who we are.''

There was plenty of cause for concern, if not panic, three games into the season. The Tigers managed just 117 total yards against No. 2 Clemson but also committed five turnovers against Mercer's much less heralded FCS defense the following week.

Auburn has since scored 144 points in its first three Southeastern Conference games. Johnson has run for 11 of his 12 touchdowns in those games to take the national lead after missing the Clemson and Mercer games with a right hamstring injury. Stidham, now the SEC's highest rated starting passer , threw for just 79 yards against Clemson.

''We've come a long way since the first couple of weeks of the season, but we're still looking to improve quite a bit,'' Stidham said. ''I think there's a lot of room to grow all the way around.''

Auburn hasn't played a defense anywhere near the caliber of Clemson since that 14-6 loss.