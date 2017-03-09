Restricted free agent DT Thornton re-signs with Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive tackle Khyri Thornton, who was a restricted free agent.

The Lions announced the move Thursday. Thornton has played two seasons with the Lions, starting six games last season.

Thornton was a third-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2014. He had never appeared in an NFL regular-season game before joining the Lions via waivers from New England two years ago. He's played 19 games for the Lions, totaling 16 tackles, seven assists and a sack.

---

