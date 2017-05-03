Response to ridicule of Bears' Trubisky deal: 'Who cares what it costs'

When the season wrapped on Jan. 1 with another pitiful quarterback outing for the Chicago Bears – the sixth and final start for Matt Barkley in an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings – Chicago general manager Ryan Pace had seen more than enough.

Frustration had devolved into a feeling of hardened dissatisfaction over the state of his quarterbacks room, and Pace began advancing plans to completely revamp the position this offseason. According to league sources familiar with Pace’s mindset, the general manager relayed a resolute determination to some personnel staffers: From this offseason forward, the Bears would never go another year without tangible hope at quarterback.

This is how Mitchell Trubisky ended up in Chicago.

View photos QB Mitchell Trubisky will likely determine the success or failure of GM Ryan Pace in Chicago. (AP) More

For those scratching their heads over $16 million in guaranteed money given to free agent Mike Glennon – and multiple draft picks traded for Trubisky (a first-rounder, two thirds and a fourth) – Pace’s supporters across the NFL point to his last two seasons in Chicago. Like many Bears fans in his city, he grew weary of not having a long-term foundational quarterback he believed in. And that was going to change this offseason, regardless of potential growing pains for the franchise and veteran coaching staff.

“I think [Pace] just got tired of looking at his quarterback situation and not having optimism in where it was going,” one source said. “When he looks at franchises that are consistently successful, consistently in the playoff picture, consistently winning Super Bowls, they all have the same thing in common: They have their quarterback. … I don’t think he ever saw that player in the [quarterbacks room] over the last two years, and I think he just had enough of that.”

So Pace resolved his problem his way – with a guy he and his personnel staff believe in. Exactly how onboard head coach John Fox was in the decision is a matter of debate, although Pace painted the two as being “arm-in-arm” on the decision. That may be, but it’s also fair to suggest that this draft is most definitely an example of Pace going forth with a longer-term approach with the roster. And not just with the Trubisky pick either.

Not only did the Bears take a hopeful franchise quarterback with 13 starts – who may need years of development before paying dividends – but they also spent three of their five draft picks on players who didn’t compete in the top tier of college football. That trio was tight end Adam Shaheen, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (from Division II Ashland and Kutztown, respectively) and running back Tarik Cohen, from FCS school North Carolina A&T. Arguably the only player with plug-and-play ability from this draft is safety Eddie Jackson who played four years at Alabama. He transitioned to safety as a junior and is still growing at the position.

Add it all up and the summary shows a general manager and personnel staff that is selecting players who aren’t necessarily geared toward winning immediately. Instead, Chicago walks out of the draft with a number of guys who face a significant growth curve on the NFL level, with a head coach in Fox who is 62 years old and already carrying a 9-23 record in two seasons with the Bears. In some ways, it’s beginning to look similar to the divergent paths of Jeff Fisher and his front office with the Los Angeles Rams last season – although with far less defensive talent on the roster.

View photos GM Ryan Pace (R) was hellbent on getting a quarterback for the future. (AP) More

Read More