Franchise leading rusher Jamaal Charles to be released by Chiefs

On the same day they signed one franchise standout to a multi-year deal, the Kansas City Chiefs are parting ways with another franchise standout: Jamaal Charles.

The Chiefs are releasing the two-time All-Pro running back, who has played just eight games over the past two seasons; he played just three games last season before ultimately being placed on injured reserve due to knee troubles.

The move saves Kansas City nearly $6.2 million against the salary cap. Charles was set to make $3.75 million in base salary this year, plus roster and workout bonuses totaling $2.44 million.

In a statement, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt thanked Charles for his “contributions and dedication,” and general manager John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid also shared thoughts on the running back.

“I have a great deal of admiration for Jamaal Charles, his toughness, and what he’s been able to achieve in his time in Kansas City,” Dorsey said. “These decisions are never easy, but we felt it was in the best interests of the club to move on at this time. We wish Jamaal and his family the best of luck in their next step.”

“I’ve been privileged to work with a lot of talented players over the years, and Jamaal Charles ranks up there with the great ones,” Reid said. “I appreciate the way he came to work every day, he gave us everything he had day-in and day-out. I’ve said it before, I think he’s a future Hall of Famer.”

A third-round pick out of Texas in 2008, the 30-year old Charles played in 103 games with 69 starts for the Chiefs, with a franchise-record 7,260 rushing yards. In 46 starts over the 2012-14 seasons, he totaled 5,049 yards from scrimmage with 39 touchdowns.

Charles most recently added book author to his list of accomplishments; he worked with longtime NFL writer Sean Jensen on “The Middle School Rules of Jamaal Charles,” the newest edition of a series aimed at kids. Charles speaks of succeeding despite being overlooked and bullied by many, and how his experience competing in Special Olympics as a 10-year old empowered him.