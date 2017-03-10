Reports: Browns releasing Robert Griffin III and shopping Brock Osweiler

The Cleveland Browns started three quarterbacks in 2016, and the only one that was able to muster a win is going to be cut loose.

Via multiple reports, the Browns are releasing Robert Griffin III on Friday, a day before he was due a $750,000 roster bonus.

But he might not be the only quarterback headed out the door: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Browns are shopping Brock Osweiler, whom they acquired only a day ago from the Texans. But Cleveland also got a second-round pick from Houston in the deal, which was more valuable to the Browns – as the Cleveland Plain-Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot wrote on Thursday night, the team hopes that second helps their chances of acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots.

So Griffin is a free agent once again, just a year after signing with Cleveland. Last week at the NFL scouting combine, Cleveland coach Hue Jackson didn’t exactly give Griffin a ringing endorsement when asked about the former No. 2 pick:

“Obviously, Robert’s on our roster right now. I think there are some things that he did well. Some things he needs to continue to improve at and we’re going to keep working with him until we don’t,” Jackson said. “He’s one of the three quarterbacks on our football team right now and I’m very fortunate we do have some guys under contract right now to work with, but we’ve got to continue to get him better as he moves forward.”

And as noted by former Green Bay executive Andrew Brandt, it’s another sign that Washington picked the wrong quarterback at the top of the draft five years ago:

In 2012 Redskins mortgage future for RGIII, took Cousins in 4th as afterthought. Today Browns cut Griffin, Cousins signs for 1 year at $24M. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 10, 2017



