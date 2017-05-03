Reports: Brandon Roy expected to make full recovery after shielding children from gunfire

Brandon Roy, the former NBA All-Star who reemerged as the nation’s top high school basketball coach this past season, is recovering after being shot in the leg over the weekend while shielding children from gunfire outside his grandmother’s house in Southern California, according to multiple reports.

The former Portland Trail Blazers guard was reportedly an innocent bystander when gunshots erupted at a gathering outside the Los Angeles-area home “in what may be a gang-related shooting,” per Seattle’s KING 5 television news station. USA Today’s Sam Amick confirmed the local report, citing a source who said “someone opened fire randomly” and Roy shielded nearby children from the gunfire.

Roy has returned to the Seattle area and is expected to make a full recovery, KING 5 news reported.

The 32-year-old made three All-Star appearances in his first five seasons on the Blazers before knee injuries derailed the former sixth overall pick’s career. The Washington product played five games in a comeback attempt on the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012 before retiring from the NBA at age 28.

Amid reports of the shooting, the Blazers released the following statement late Tuesday night:

“Like many others, we’re just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander, but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time.”

After years spent trying to make peace with the game that was taken from him too soon, Roy returned to the sidelines as a coach at Seattle’s Nathan Hale High this past winter, when he and several elite transfer student-athletes, including top 2017 recruit Michael Porter Jr., led the Raiders to a perfect season. Hale captured a state title and the nation’s No. 1 team ranking, as Roy took home Naismith High School Coach of the Year honors and Porter was named Naismith High School Player of the Year.

Ben Rohrbach is a contributor for Ball Don't Lie and Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports.