Report: 2 floor seats for 2017 NBA Finals Game 5 go for $133K

The going rate for a Rihanna-esque vantage point for Monday’s Game 5? Think six figures. (AP)

You’d probably imagine that Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals — a game that could see the Golden State Warriors clinch their second championship in three years, or could see the Cleveland Cavaliers stave off elimination once again to extend the title round to a sixth game — is a pretty hot ticket. How hot, though? Pretty freaking hot, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell:

A person has paid $133,000 on the Warriors resale site for 2 floor tickets to tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It is an NBA record sale. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2017





News of the six-figure outlay came mere hours after Rovell reported that several other high-priced seats had moved on the resale market ahead of Game 5:

Two pairs of floor tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals have sold for big money.

One person bought a pair of floor tickets for $90,000 total ($45,000 each) on the Warriors’ Ticketmaster resale site, a team source told ESPN. Another person bought a pair of tickets for $82,000 ($41,000 each).

Which one of these ticket-buyers was Mr. Anderson remains unclear. We eagerly await follow-up reporting.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

If you’re a well-heeled sports fan with a hankering for up-close-and-personal NBA action and a plethora of racks to spare, I’ve got good news for you! Those weren’t the only set of mid-five-figure tickets for Monday’s Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals available on the resale market.

As of 2:20 p.m. ET on Monday, the Warriors’ Ticketmaster resale site still had five pairs in Oracle’s VIP Courtside Club available, ranging in price from $20,000 per ticket to just under over $43,000 apiece. If you’d really like to grab two chairs in Section 109, that’ll cost you a smooth $134,855.74 — $57,878 per ticket, plus the small matter of a $9,549.87-per-ticket service fee (natch).

If, however, you’re a slightly smaller baller — and you can withstand the withering glare of LaVar Ball as you admit it to yourself and your god — you can get in the door, and up into the 200s, for around $600 a pop. Hey: a small price to pay for history, right?

More NBA Finals coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YourManDevine

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Mighty Pens! Penguins are Stanley Cup champs again

• Three things to watch: Warriors don’t want Game 6

• Ex-NBA player arrested on gun, marijuana charges

• Instagram model tweets Steelers star’s phone number

