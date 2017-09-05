Report: Taylor Swift to play halftime concert of CFP title game

Looks like we’ll be seeing Taylor Swift in Atlanta in January. (AP)

Taylor Swift will reportedly be the halftime entertainment at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the pop superstar will play a halftime concert Jan. 8 at Atlanta’s Centennial Park, not far from where the title game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“She will headline a concert in Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the game,” the source says. “It will be a free concert. ESPN has her booked for the event and has a massive deal to release new music from [her upcoming album] Reputation through its college football coverage this season.”

Swift’s music was used as intro and outro music during ESPN’s coverage of Alabama and Florida State on Saturday night. The game was the first at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The ET report also notes that Swift has a large endorsement deal with Coca-Cola, which is based in Atlanta. That deal would preclude her from doing the Super Bowl halftime show because Pepsi is currently the sponsor of that concert.

The College Football Playoff has held concerts in the days leading up to the title game before, but the 2017-18 championship will be the first time in the four years of the playoff’s existence that a halftime concert will take place.

