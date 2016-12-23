Report: Starr lifted Baylor football player suspension

The Associated Press
Report: Starr lifted Baylor football player suspension
Baylor University President Kenneth Starr during an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 48-0. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas (AP) -- A court transcript shows then-Baylor University President Ken Starr lifted the academic misconduct suspension of a football player who allegedly went on to commit three sexual assaults.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Starr granted a reprieve for Tevin Elliot in 2011 when the athlete was accused of academic misconduct. The newspaper says the information is ''deep'' in the transcript of Elliott's 2014 trial at which the former defensive end was convicted of sexually assault four Baylor students.

The nation's largest Baptist university was rocked earlier this year by the assault scandal, which included claims members of the football staff knew of assault reports and ignored them. Starr was demoted, then left. He tells the newspaper he believed in second chances for students and athletes.

Start the conversation
Sign in to post a message.
  • NBC Sports

    Report: Working with Luol Deng on contract, Wizards were stunned by Lakers’ huge offer

    The Wizards’ 2016 offseason was a disaster. Prized hometown player Kevin Durant eliminated them before free agency even began. Washington came close to signing Ryan Anderson, but let him linger to chase Al Horford – who didn’t even include the Wizards in his final two.

  • Russell Wilson Surprises Linemen ... TVs For Everyone!!! (VIDEO)
    TMZ

    Russell Wilson Surprises Linemen ... TVs For Everyone!!! (VIDEO)

    1 12/22/2016 8:27 AM PST Santa Claus is about 5'11" ... 215 lbs ... and sometimes rocks a Jheri curl -- because Russell Wilson just hooked up his offensive linemen with some pretty sick holiday gifts!  The Seattle Seahawks QB snuck into the locker room and put a brand new 55" Samsung Curved UHD TV (retails for $800) in front of all of their lockers.  The scene was captured by Kam Chancellor -- who said, "Must be nice. O-line getting TVs for Christmas." Wilson says he also bought the whole team first class plane tickets ... destination, wherever they wanna go. "You're a good quarterback, Russ. I don't care what they say."

  • How Matt Light tricked drunk Patriots safety to drop his Pro Bowl bar tab on Bill Belichick
    Shutdown Corner

    How Matt Light tricked drunk Patriots safety to drop his Pro Bowl bar tab on Bill Belichick

    One of the best pranks Matt Light ever pulled was on a drunk teammate at the Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl might not be worth watching, but this hilarious story makes us wonder what really happens there behind the scenes. First, former New England Patriots safety Brandon Meriweather called into The Sports Hub 98.5 WBZ-FM in Boston to explain what really happens at the Pro Bowl: that players “get dead drunk before the game, man” and that “they ain’t playing nothing.” All good information.

  • Tiger Woods' version of Santa is just as sleazy as you'd expect
    The Week

    Tiger Woods' version of Santa is just as sleazy as you'd expect

    In case you're wondering what sort-of-disgraced-but-not golfer Tiger Woods is up to this Christmas: Woods has been fighting nagging back injuries, and earlier this month placed 15th out of 17 golfers at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, New York. But through all the grueling rehab and the struggle to regain his erstwhile dominance in the golf world, at least he found time to bleach his goatee.

  • Aaron Hernandez Identified As Gunman In 2012 Boston Case
    International Business Times

    Aaron Hernandez Identified As Gunman In 2012 Boston Case

    Jailed ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has been identified as the gunman involved in a deadly 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston. Raychides Sanches, who survived the shooting, identified Hernandez during Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing where he was asked to describe the chaotic scene the night of July 16, 2012. Another survivor, Aquilino Freire, told the court he was shot twice. Tuesday’s hearing focused on a number of pre-trial issues as jury selection is slated to begin Feb. 13. Hernandez is due back in court for another hearing Dec. 27.

  • Draymond Green: New CBA doesn’t do enough for low-end players
    ProBasketballTalk

    Draymond Green: New CBA doesn’t do enough for low-end players

    Draymond Green appeared unhappy with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, and he revealed why he gave that impression. He’s unhappy with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Warriors forward elaborated on his dissatisfaction with the new deal. He stressed two major points: He’s not complaining on behalf of himself. He doesn’t believe he should earn more – and even indicates he, as a star, should earn less. He has no issue with the Basketball Related Income split. Owners and players will continue to split revenue about 50-50. So what are his problems? Green, via Anthony Slater of The Mercury News: It’s about me being frustrated for other guys. When we go in these negotiations, guys

  • Adrian Peterson unsure if he'll play Saturday, will he play for Vikings again?
    Shutdown Corner

    Adrian Peterson unsure if he'll play Saturday, will he play for Vikings again?

    It’s possible that last Sunday, and an unremarkable six-carry, 22-yard game in a horrendous 34-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, was the last time Adrian Peterson will play for the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with knee and groin injuries. After missing nearly the entire season after meniscus surgery, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Peterson was banged up coming out of his first game back.

  • Sergio Marchionne Is Seriously Considering an Alfa Romeo F1 Team
    Road & Track

    Sergio Marchionne Is Seriously Considering an Alfa Romeo F1 Team

    Few constructors are more important to the history of Grand Prix racing than Alfa Romeo, but the Italian automaker hasn't participated in F1 in over 30 years. Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne wants to change that, but don't get your hopes up. Speaking to Italian publication Repubblica, Marchionne said he wants to bring Alfa Romeo back to F1 as a driver development team for Ferrari.

  • Cubs-Cardinals rivalry set to take over 'Sunday Night Baseball'
    Big League Stew

    Cubs-Cardinals rivalry set to take over 'Sunday Night Baseball'

    With the new year around the corner, that means the new season isn’t too far behind. And once that season begins, get ready for a lot of Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals on your television screen (or other preferred viewing device). Major League

  • Hassan Whiteside is the face of a losing franchise, just like he never wanted
    Ball Don't Lie

    Hassan Whiteside is the face of a losing franchise, just like he never wanted

    The Miami Heat convinced Hassan Whiteside he’s their franchise player, and now he’s acting like one. When asked about his impending free agency this past March, Hassan Whiteside told reporters, “I don’t want to be the face of a losing franchise. The 7-footer then re-signed with the Miami Heat over the summer on a maximum four-year deal worth $98.4 million, and nine months after his prescient remarks, he is the face of a losing franchise.

  • Matt Barnes reportedly finalizes divorce with Gloria Govan
    Yardbarker

    Matt Barnes reportedly finalizes divorce with Gloria Govan

    Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan have finalized their divorce, and it has reportedly cost Barnes quite a bit of money. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Barnes and Govan had an amicable separation in 2014 after they were married for nearly two years. With the split now finalized, Barnes has agreed to pay Govan $10,000 per month for each of the couple’s twin boys until the kids turn 18. The Sacramento Kings forward reportedly paid $5,000 per child per month in 2016 and an additional $20,000 per month in spousal support. Starting in 2017, Barnes will continue to pay child support but will not be responsible for spousal support. For those counting at home, he paid Govan $240,000 in spousal

  • Big Ten sheds light on controversial Michigan vs. Ohio State calls
    Detroit Free Press

    Big Ten sheds light on controversial Michigan vs. Ohio State calls

    The Michigan vs. Ohio State game has been the center of controversy for nearly a month. The Buckeyes won, 30-27, in double overtime, vaulting into the College Football Playoff at 11-1, while 10-2 Michigan now is preparing for the Orange Bowl. Led by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's postgame diatribe, which led to a reprimand from the Big Ten and a $10,000 fine for the school, the U-M fan base has demanded answers for a number of controversial calls. The Chicago Tribune was granted a three-hour interview with Big Ten coordinator of officials Bill Carollo and received answers to many of the primary contentions. (The Free Press requested an interview with Carollo soon after the game but received no

  • Cunningham update; costly Lightning injuries; Crawford returns (Puck Headlines)
    Puck Daddy

    Cunningham update; costly Lightning injuries; Crawford returns (Puck Headlines)

    Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. • The story of how Craig Cunningham’s medical team helped save his life is amazing. • Two years after his suicide, the family of Chicago Blackhawks equipment manager Clint Reif is still trying to move forward.

  • Matthew Stafford adopts Detroit Police family for Christmas
    CBS Sports

    Matthew Stafford adopts Detroit Police family for Christmas

    Matthew Stafford is performing like an MVP on the field for the Detroit Lions, but his work off the field is just as timely and valuable. This week, Stafford and his mates have a lighter early week schedule given their Monday game, so it allowed for plenty of time for community involvement. The quarterback stepped up big around the holiday season. The first place Detroit Lions head for a key road showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Make sure you're in the loop -- Stafford took on the role of Santa Claus in adopting the family of Myron Jarrett, a fallen Detroit Police officer who passed this fall after being hit by a drunk driver while on a traffic stop. He and his wife Kelly stopped by and brought

  • Report: North Carolina receives a third Notice of Allegations
    CollegeBasketballTalk

    Report: North Carolina receives a third Notice of Allegations

    North Carolina has received a third Notice of Allegations in the NCAA’s investigation into academic fraud within the university’s athletic programs, according to a report from Inside Carolina. The university received the initial NOA in May of 2015, but the following spring, in May of 2016, the NCAA issued an amended NOA, one that removed reference to the men’s basketball team and head coach Roy Williams while relabeling any academic benefit that the athletes may have received as a failure to monitor athletic support as opposed to the initial determination, that it was an improper benefits violation. According to the report, the latest NOA has reinstated aspects of the first NOA that were amended

  • Phil Mickelson Will Bag Major No. 6: Bold Prediction for 2017
    Golf

    Phil Mickelson Will Bag Major No. 6: Bold Prediction for 2017

    Who makes the Nice List and who is relegated to the Naughty List? Phil Mickelson will play the 2016-17 season as a 46- and 47-year-old PGA Tour veteran, but age won't stop him from winning a major in 2017. Mickelson is too good for that, and his recent play justifies it.

  • Wade Barrett opens up about what made him finally quit the WWE after 9 years
    International Business Times UK

    Wade Barrett opens up about what made him finally quit the WWE after 9 years

    Stu Bennett, known by his ring name Wade Barrett, has revealed the reason why he left the WWE earlier in the year. The former superstar said that he quit the wrestling entertainment company after nine years because over the past two years he had no creative control over his character and was told to perform storylines which were "thoroughly uninspiring". Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 36-year-old wrestler said that anytime he tried to tweak the storyline when he was performing as "King Barrett", he was firmly turned down and he lost his passion for wrestling. "In 2015 and again in 2016, I was asked to play a character and perform storylines that I found thoroughly uninspiring. After making

  • Authorities Release Video of Oklahoma Football Player's Interrogation
    ABC News Videos

    Authorities Release Video of Oklahoma Football Player's Interrogation

    Police have released the interrogation video of Joe Mixon, a running back at Oklahoma University, where he explained what sparked the incident when he allegedly punched a female student. Other news and following that interrogation, the police interrogation involving that Oklahoma university football player caught on camera and we'll get the latest on that now from ABC's Ryan Smith with us. Joe Mixon has been embroiled in controversy since the world saw a tape of him punching a coed in 2014.

  • F1 2016: Through ace photog Jamey Price’s lens (PHOTOS)
    MotorSportsTalk

    F1 2016: Through ace photog Jamey Price’s lens (PHOTOS)

    Editor’s note: One of the most talented photographers shooting a variety of motorsports series, with a number of different clients, is Jamey Price. Jamey and I met a few years ago as his career took foot, and it’s only grown in stature and ability since. Jamey shot most of this year’s Formula 1 calendar and has selected some of his favorite shots from the year. A dude that’s as cool as his shots, you can follow more of Jamey’s portfolio on Instagram, at @JameyPricePhoto, at Twitter at @JameyPricePhoto, on Facebook at Jamey Price Photographer, or on his website at jameypricephoto.com. Without further adieu, here’s Jamey…  I cover lots of different types of racing all over the world. I’ve had the

  • Report: Indians “pulling out all the stops” for Edwin Encarnacion
    HardballTalk

    Report: Indians “pulling out all the stops” for Edwin Encarnacion

    The defending American League champion Indians are reportedly “pulling out all the stops” for free agent 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The Indians have been in pursuit of a free agent first baseman, having also been linked to Mike Napoli, Mark Trumbo, Chris Carter, and Adam Lind. Meanwhile, Encarnacion has reportedly received multi-year offers from six teams, per his agent Paul Kinzer. Encarnacion, who turns 34 years old next month, had a terrific 2016 season, batting .263/.357/.529 with 42 home runs and 127 RBI in 702 plate appearances. The Indians got decent production from the first base position out of Napoli, but Encarnacion would be a big upgrade.