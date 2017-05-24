Report: Seahawks will bring in Colin Kaepernick for workouts





Conventional wisdom around the NFL these days holds that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick might just end up in Seattle. That belief took another step toward reality on Wednesday with the news that the Seahawks are preparing to bring in Kaepernick, among other backup QBs, for workouts.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday morning that the Seahawks will bring Kaepernick into camp for workouts, “barring a change of plans.” There’s a lot of wiggle room for the Seahawks in that sentence. For instance, a public outcry against Kaepernick, who riled up many by kneeling during the national anthem last year, could force a “change of plans.” Even so, this is the most tangible evidence yet that Kaepernick isn’t quite done in the NFL.

There are plenty of reasons to sign Kaepernick as a competent backup to Russell Wilson, and there are plenty of reasons not to, as well. Boiling Kaepernick’s continued availability down to his activism, his skills, his contract demands, or his conditioning just doesn’t hold up; there are a range of reasons why the guy’s not yet on an NFL roster. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sidestepped the entire issue on Tuesday, saying individual teams make individual decisions about individual players without pointing to any specific reason.

Of all the 32 possible destinations in the NFL, the Seahawks seem to make the most sense for Kaepernick, for a variety of reasons: ownership, fanbase, locker room, and offensive scheme, to name just a few. We’ll find out soon enough just how good of a fit the two are for each other.

Colin Kaepernick might stop running from Seahawks and start playing for them. (Getty) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.