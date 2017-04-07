Report: Richard Sherman trade talks were Sherman's idea

Now that Tony Romo’s release from the Cowboys and move to the CBS booth has played out, one of the NFL offseason stories that still has legs is a potential divorce between Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told a Seattle radio station that news reports of the team shopping the two-time All-Pro cornerback “are real,” but that still didn’t answer one big question: Why? Why would the Seahawks be looking to trade one of the game’s best cornerbacks, who is still in his prime?

We may now have an answer.

Richard Sherman. (Getty Images) More

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, on a Friday edition of “Sportscenter,” said that the idea of a split came from Sherman, not the Seahawks.

“It has been my understanding all along that Richard Sherman was the one who initiated this. He was the one that wanted to be traded initially. The Seahawks were obliging him and his request,” Schefter said.

If that’s true, Sherman and his camp have been publicly saying something different.

Last week, he was on Seattle radio and said he “wouldn’t want to leave this city and my guys,” and earlier this week, Sherman’s brother told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport something similar.