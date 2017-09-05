Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees signs in elaborate scheme

Is Major League Baseball getting its own Spygate-style drama starring the Boston Red Sox?

MLB investigators have decided the Red Sox used an elaborate and tech-savvy scheme to steal signs from the rival New York Yankees, according to a startling new report from the New York Times. Mum is the word on this outside of The Times. The Red Sox, the Yankees and MLB officials aren’t yet talking about the matter, but The Times has “people familiar with the case” on record spilling the details.

A Red Sox trainer is alleged to have used his Apple Watch to receive information from the team’s video staff about the Yankees signs, then passed it along to Red Sox players in the dugout.

Sign-stealing in baseball is generally regarded as gamesmanship when it happens organically — i.e. a player on second base paying attention to the signs the opposing catcher uses — but when technology gets involved, that’s when MLB has to act. Players and coaches have long been prohibited from using electronic devices in the dugout for these exact reasons.

Here are the details of the case, as written by Michael S. Schmidt of the New York Times, the same reporter who broke the story about the St. Louis Cardinals hacking into the Houston Astros’ player databases:

The baseball inquiry began about two weeks ago, after the Yankees’ general manager, Brian Cashman, filed a detailed complaint with the commissioner’s office that included video the Yankees shot of the Red Sox dugout during a three-game series in Boston last month.

The Yankees, who had long been suspicious of the Red Sox stealing catchers’ signs in Fenway Park, contended the video showed a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying a message to players, who may have then been able to use the information to know the type of pitch that was going to be thrown when they were hitting, according to the people familiar with the case.

Baseball investigators corroborated the Yankees’ claims based on video the commissioner’s office uses for instant replay and broadcasts, the people said. The commissioner’s office then confronted the Red Sox, who admitted that their trainers had received signals from video replay personnel and then relayed that information to some players — an operation that had been in place for at least several weeks.

The Red Sox responded in kind on Tuesday, filing a complaint against the Yankees, claiming that the team uses a camera from its television network, YES, exclusively to steal signs during games.

The Boston Red Sox are accused of using an Apple Watch to relay the opposing team's signs through their dugout. (AP)

According to the Times’ sources, Red Sox manager John Farrell and general manager Dave Dombrowski weren’t aware of what was going on, making it sound like the trainer was working directly with Red Sox players and the team’s video staff.

The genesis of the complaint against the Red Sox stems from the Aug. 18-20 at Fenway against the Yankees. The Red Sox won 2-of-3 and were 5-for-9 with runners in scoring positions in the first game of the series. As the Times notes, the Red Sox were a less-impressive 4-for-16 in the next two games with runners on second base.

After the story hit Tuesday, Farrell said in his pre-game media briefing that this is “a league matter” and that he knew the players were trying to steal signs, but he didn’t know about the Apple Watch.

To clarify. Farrell knew players were trying to steal signs. He did not know there were devices being used. "I would have shut that down." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 5, 2017





According to Red Sox reporter Rob Bradford of WEEI, it sounds like Boston’s defense here will be that the Yankees were doing it too — which is a similar defense to what the Cardinals used in the hacking scandal. That they just wanted to see if the Astros were using their private info.

