Report: Randy Gregory's career might be over after another failed drug test

When teams ignored off-field concerns and drafted a troubled player in this week’s NFL draft, they were gambling. The Dallas Cowboys gambled on defensive end Randy Gregory with a second round pick in 2015, and it appears they’ll get almost nothing out of it.

Gregory has failed yet another drug test, according to TMZ Sports. It’s his seventh known failed test, TMZ said.

Gregory was already serving a year-long suspension and could have applied for reinstatement in December if he stayed clean, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram said. But according to TMZ, a test Gregory took on Feb. 21 was positive for marijuana. Then, TMZ said, Gregory blew off NFL officials wanting to discuss his situation, and sources close to Gregory said “he’s drifted from football.”

It might not matter if Gregory even wants to play football anymore. The NFL might never reinstate him. If this is it for Gregory, who had significant character concerns coming out of Nebraska, the Cowboys used the 60th overall pick on Gregory and got one sack for it. Gregory appeared in just 14 games the last two years.

Gregory was viewed as a top-10 talent in the 2015 draft as a dynamic pass rusher. His fall in the draft was significant, but the Cowboys have often taken chances on players with medical or character questions coming out of college. Unless Gregory’s path changes dramatically, it seems like that draft gamble was a losing one.

