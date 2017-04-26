Report: Raiders, Seahawks agree on Marshawn Lynch trade

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a deal with the Oakland Raiders, reports NFL.com's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, Oakland and Seattle have agreed to terms on a deal for Lynch and have worked out details on trading Lynch's rights to the Raiders. The deal is contingent on Lynch passing a physical.

The Raiders have already agreed to pay Lynch $3 million in base salary, and will also give him a chance to earn an extra $2 million if he hits certain statistical marks.

The compensation to complete the transaction is expected to be late-round picks in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Seahawks retained Lynch's rights, but granted permission for him to visit the Raiders earlier this month. The five-time Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/retired list in May 2016 after spending five full seasons with Seattle.

Lynch, 31, last played in the NFL during the 2015 season with the Seahawks, appearing in seven games.

Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns and caught 252 passes for 1,979 yards and 10 touchdowns during his nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Seahawks.

- Scooby Axson

This article was originally published on SI.com