Report: Police report corroborates testimony that Paterno knew of previous Sandusky allegations

Former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary told police in 2011 that Paterno acknowledged having heard about a previous incident.

A police report written in 2011 based on the account of former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary is consistent with testimony a former Penn State administrator gave that former coach Joe Paterno knew of a previous allegation of sexual abuse by Jerry Sandusky.

According to a CNN report, the police report details McQueary’s 2001 report to Paterno that he saw Sandusky and a boy in the Penn State football facilities.

“Paterno, upon hearing the news, sat back in his chair with a dejected look on his face,” the report states, adding that McQueary “said Paterno’s eyes appeared to well up with tears.” “Then he made the comment to McQueary this was the second complaint of this nature he had received about Sandusky,” the report states, citing McQueary’s recollection. Paterno and McQueary had “no discussion of the previous complaint at that time or any other time,” the report states.

During former Penn State president Graham Spanier’s child endangerment trial this spring, former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley testified that he had discussed a 1998 allegation against Sandusky with Paterno.

No charges ever came of the 1998 investigation. The Freeh Report, commissioned in 2012, also revealed that Paterno and other Penn State administrators were previously aware of allegations vs. Sandusky.

A man has also testified that he told Paterno as far back as 1976 of an allegation of abuse by Sandusky.

Sandusky was arrested in 2011 and later convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse. He’s currently serving a 30-60 year prison sentence.

Paterno lost his job as the scandal surrounding Sandusky erupted. He died in January 2012.

