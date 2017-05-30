Report: Paris will host Olympics in 2024 before Los Angeles does in 2028





The International Olympic Committee is working out a deal that would give the 2024 Olympics to Paris while handing both the 2028 competition plus concessions to Los Angeles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The two cities have been in hot pursuit of the 2024 Summer Games and speculation has been heavy that the IOC would name the hosts of the next two games some time this summer. Officials from both Los Angeles and Paris have remained steadfast in their insistence that they’re only bidding for 2024, but the Wall Street Journal reports the IOC is willing to make the wait worth Los Angeles’ while in the form of unspecified incentives.

The IOC has never named two hosts for the Summer Olympics at one time. But with the list of willing host cities growing smaller and smaller, it appears motivated to put a ring on both Paris and Los Angeles before either grows disinterested. Both cities have designed strong bids with Los Angeles touting a fiscally-responsible infrastructure that is already largely built and Paris showcasing a more centralized venue plan.

If the Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028, it will have been 32 years since the Summer Games were last on American soil (1996 Atlanta) and 44 since they were held in Los Angeles.

A 2024 Paris Olympics would come on the 100th anniversary of the 1924 Paris Games.

Both cities have already hosted the Olympics twice.