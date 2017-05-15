Report: Panthers to interview Reirden for head coaching gig

Yet another candidate has emerged in Florida’s wide ranging search for a new bench boss.

Todd Reirden, one of Barry Trotz’s assistants in Washington, will reportedly interview for the Panthers’ vacant head coaching gig, per TSN.

TSN also notes that Reirden could be a candidate for the still-unfilled Buffalo job. That move would reunite him with new GM Jason Botterill, as the two spent a few years together in the Pittsburgh organization (Reirden was an assistant with the Pens and Baby Pens, Botterill the club’s AGM).

It makes sense that Reirden is on Florida’s radar.

As we’ve written earlier, GM Dale Tallon has cast a pretty wide net to find his new head coach. He expected to interview at least a dozen candidates and, while we don’t know them all, the likes of Denver University’s Jim Montgomery, ex-Habs boss Michel Therrien and Sharks assistant Bob Boughner have been reported as interviewees.

More: Therrien reportedly gets second interview with Panthers

Reirden, 45, played nearly 200 games in the NHL before quickly transitioning to coaching post-retirement. He coached at his alma mater, Bowling Green, before spending time in the Pittsburgh organization both at the NHL and AHL levels.

In 2014, he was dumped by the Pens and quickly joined Trotz’s staff in Washington. He’s since steadily risen the head-coach-in-waiting ranks. Last summer, Reirden was reportedly a finalist for the Calgary job that went to Glen Gulutzan.



