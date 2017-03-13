Report: Osweiler, O'Brien's confrontation in Week 17 led to split

The shotgun marriage between the Houston Texans and Brock Osweiler began, as such things often do, with raised eyebrows last year at the thought of giving eight figures to an unproven backup. It ended, as such things often do, with a hasty split and truckloads of regret. And now, we’re starting to get a look at the many reasons why a guy who signed an $18-mil-per-year deal to become the savior of the franchise got the boot after just one season.

Putting aside a terrible season-long on-field performance—Osweiler ranked dead last among all starting quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus’s QB breakdown—reports continue to surface that Osweiler and Texans head coach Bill O’Brien just plain didn’t get along. The latest: a Pro Football Talk report that details what one source claims are the behind-the-scenes interactions at a Week 17 game against Tennessee.

In that game, backup Tom Savage got the start but Osweiler was pressed into emergency service after officials removed Savage early in the second quarter for concussion concerns. Savage returned for one play but then was deemed out for the remainder of the game, leading to what PFT described as a confusing scene at halftime: Savage angry that he couldn’t play, Osweiler angry that he was forced to.

Osweiler and O’Brien had strong words with one another, several reports indicated. Bryant McFadden said on 120 Sports that “It was physical. The players and coaches had to restrain O’Brien and Brock.” But other reports seem to indicate that the confrontation didn’t reach that extreme.

That would mark at least the second loud disagreement between Osweiler and O’Brien, who reportedly got into a shouting match after a Week 5 loss to the Vikings.

Regardless of whether Osweiler and O’Brien merely exchanged harsh words or broke chairs over one another’s heads, this isn’t the kind of environment that lasts long in a locker room; somebody has to go. Hence, the sudden and stunning trade of Osweiler to the Browns last week.

“We wish Brock the best,” O’Brien said over the weekend, “but we’re moving on.” We’ll have to wait to see where Osweiler finally ends up to get his side of the story.

