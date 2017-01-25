Report: Oscar De La Hoya arrested after failing field sobriety test

TMZ reported that Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya failed a field sobriety test at 2 a.m. Tuesday after being stopped by Pasadena, Calif., police. (Getty Images)

Boxing superstar Oscar De La Hoya, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions and six-division world champion, was arrested at 2 a.m. Wednesday after failing a field sobriety test in Pasadena, Calif., TMZ reported Wednesday.

According to the TMZ report, De La Hoya was stopped for speeding at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. He was administered and failed a field sobriety test and was arrested, it reported.

Yahoo Sports contacted the Pasadena Police Department for a response, but the message was not immediately returned. Stefan Friedman, a Golden Boy spokesman, wrote to Yahoo Sports, “We’re not going to have any comment. Thank you.”

If true, this would be at least De La Hoya’s third issue with substance abuse. He checked himself into rehab in 2011, saying he had issues with cocaine and alcohol and had been having suicidal thoughts.

He checked into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in 2013, only days before Golden Boy star Canelo Alvarez was set to fight Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

In a statement released by his company at that time, De La Hoya acknowledged the fight in front of him.

Canelo Alvarez and I have big fights coming up this weekend. His is in the ring and mine in treatment. I will not be at the fight this Saturday to cheer Canelo to victory since I have voluntarily admitted myself into a treatment facility. I explained this to Canelo and he understood that my health and long-term recovery from my disease must come first. Thank you for your understanding. I ask for your support and privacy during this difficult time for me and my family.

He was spotted at a night club in Los Angeles in December when he appeared to be slurring his words.

Several days after that, De La Hoya’s wife, Millie Corretjer, posted a photo to Twitter of a girl with a crown. It read, “On the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown.”