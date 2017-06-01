Report: Orioles, Pedro Alvarez reach “temporary resolution”

Orioles 1B/OF Pedro Alvarez has an opt-out clause in his minor league contract set for June 1. The Orioles and Alvarez have reached a “temporary resolution” to keep Alvarez at Triple-A Norfolk, Dan Connolly of Baltimore Baseball reports. Specifics of the “resolution” are not yet known.

Alvarez, 30, is hitting .223/.296/.456 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 230 plate appearances with Norfolk this season. He hasn’t appeared in the majors yet this season.

Last season, in 376 major league plate appearances with the Orioles, Alvarez hit .249/.322/.504 with 22 home runs and 49 RBI. While the Orioles’ bench this year hasn’t been anything to write home about, there isn’t much opportunity to give him regular, meaningful at-bats, which is why the Orioles have kept him at Triple-A.

