NHL, NHLPA agree on list of veteran players ‘exempt’ from expansion draft

With expansion draft getting closer and closer, the NHL and NHLPA continue to finalize small details regarding this summer’s big event.

According to Craig Custance, the league and the players’ association have agreed on a small list of players that will be exempt from being selected by Vegas.

Here’s the official list of names that was sent to every NHL team: Dave Bolland (Arizona), Craig Cunningham (Arizona), Chris Pronger (Arizona), Cody McCormick (Buffalo), David Clarkson (Columbus), Johan Franzen (Detroit), Joe Vitale (Detroit), Ryane Clowe (New Jersey), Mikhail Grabovski (Islanders), Pascal Dupuis (Penguins), Nathan Horton (Toronto), Stephane Robidas (Toronto).

In each case, the player has been forced to miss an extended period of time because of a serious injury, but they haven’t officially retired.

The move benefits certain teams, like Columbus, who would have been struck protecting Clarkson because he has a no-move clause in his contract. The same goes for Horton in Toronto.

It’s also important to remember that at the end of the expansion draft, Vegas needs to have selected players making at least 60 percent of the salary cap limit. Preventing these players from being taken means the Golden Knights can’t use an injured player’s salary to get to their 60 percent floor and then place the same player on LTIR to open up cap space during the season.



