Report: Newest Clipper Willie Reed arrested on domestic violence charge

Los Angeles Clippers big man Willie Reed was arrested early Sunday morning on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the Miami Herald.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound center averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Heat last season and was still working out in Miami, where he was arrested around 3 a.m. at a condo complex, reports said.

After seeking more lucrative deals as a free agent this summer, the 27-year-old Reed agreed to a minimum contract with the Clips last month and signed his one-year, $1.5 million deal on Thursday, just before coach Doc Rivers was relieved of his duties as president of basketball operations.

Welcome to the Clips, Willie. https://t.co/Tte5dbpNYD — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) August 5, 2017





Details about the alleged altercation were not immediately available. He remained in jail overnight.

The NBA suspended then-Sacramento Kings point guard Darren Collison for seven games after he pled guilty to misdemeanor domestic battery last season. In the wake of controversy over the NFL’s lenient suspension of Ray Rice, who was caught on tape beating his fiancé in an elevator in 2014, the NBA suspended former Charlotte Hornets big man Jeffery Taylor for 24 games during the 2014-15 season.

In the new collective bargaining agreement, which took effect on July 1, the NBA implemented a new domestic violence policy that allows the league to conduct its own investigation and levy penalties on players even before a court ruling on criminal charges. Reed is due to appear in court on Sunday.

