Report: NASCAR and IndyCar veteran John Andretti battling colon cancer

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti has revealed he has Stage 4 colon cancer.

Indianapolis TV reporter Dave Calabro discussed Andretti’s battle in a video on the WTHR web site. Calabro said he recently spent two days in Charlotte with Andretti, who raced in NASCAR’s premier series from 1993-2010 and also made five starts in the Indianapolis 500.

The second of his two Cup victories came in the No. 43 for Richard Petty at Martinsville Speedway.

Calabro, 54, said Andretti was undergoing chemotherapy treatment and facing surgeries in June.

The IndyCar and NASCAR communities began to react to the news on social media over the weekend.





Prayers r with U John @John_Andretti. U r 1 tough guy & I know you will beat this! Tweeters if you're 45 or older go get that colonoscopy! — Michael Andretti (@michaelandretti) April 29, 2017









This hit me a like a ton of bricks. Head down, be the fighter you are @John_Andretti – everyone else, do what MA said! #BeatCancer ���� https://t.co/b0uXyC3o9E — Ryan Hunter-Reay (@RyanHunterReay) April 29, 2017





To see the report and watch Calabro’s video, click here.