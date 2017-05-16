Report: MRI finds no structural damage in Andre Iguodala’s knee

It still would be surprising to see Andre Iguodala on the court for Game 2 against the Spurs on Tuesday night.

However, there is this bit of good news for Warriors fans regarding Iguodala after he missed most of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with a sore left knee. Via Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s MRI result Monday on his left knee revealed no structural damage, league sources told The Vertical.

The team has not officially commented yet.

It’s good news that this isn’t structural, but it doesn’t completely alleviate concern, either. Remember, the Warriors had six days off between the end of their sweep against Utah and Game 1 Sunday, and Iguodala was limited in practice during that time. Yet, he only played 10 minutes of Game 1 and coach Mike Brown kept him out the second half.

If Iguodala sits Tuesday, he would again have almost a week off as Game 3 isn’t until Saturday. Look for the Warriors to be sparing with Iguodala now because they need him later — Iguodala is crucial for how the Warriors like to defend the Cavaliers and LeBron James. Iguodala was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for a reason. The Finals will begin on June 1, which gives the Warriors plenty of time to get his knee right.

At least they hope so.