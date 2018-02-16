Report: Michigan State walk-on investigated for criminal sexual conduct

Michigan State has come under fire for its handling of allegations of violence toward women by football and basketball players (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A Michigan State walk-on has been under investigation for criminal sexual conduct since early in the 2017-18 school year, ESPN’s Outside the Lines reported.

A female student accused freshman guard Brock Washington of forcibly groping her without permission in August, according to the report.

Michigan State campus police have classified the alleged incident as fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Outside the Lines reported. Prosecutors are still determining whether to file charges or not.

Michigan State has come under fire in recent weeks for how it dealt with the Larry Nassar scandal and how it handled allegations of violence toward women by football and men’s basketball players. The university’s president, Lou Anna Simon, and athletic director, Mark Hollis, have both resigned amid the fallout.

In an email addressed to the Michigan State community earlier this week, interim Michigan State president John Engler addressed the Outside the Lines reporting on the Michigan State football and basketball programs.

Late in an email to the Michigan State community, the school's new interim president addressed the allegations against the Spartans' football and basketball programs: pic.twitter.com/C4ucsEz1Yi — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) February 13, 2018





Washington has been in uniform for Michigan State games all season but has yet to receive any playing time. The Spartans, which are 25-3 this season and No. 2 in the AP Top 25, next play at Northwestern on Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Eisenberg is a college basketball writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at daggerblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!