Report: Manu Ginobili's finalizing a return to the Spurs, so let us give thanks

Manu Ginobili appreciated the sendoff after Game 4 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals, San Antonio Spurs fans. Really, he did. It’s just that … well, he’s not done yet, is all.

From ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Manu Ginobili and the Spurs are finalizing details of his imminent return for a 16th NBA season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 18, 2017





The details on the contract have yet to be hammered out, so we don’t know yet what sort of price tag Ginobili will carry into his sixteenth NBA season. A push last summer from the Philadelphia 76ers, led by head coach and former Spurs assistant Brett Brown, led to San Antonio offering Manu a one-year, $14 million contract to stay in a city he never wanted to leave, which seems like a pretty good deal. Whether the Spurs offer a similarly sweet one to a player who’s taken his fair share of pay cuts in the past to help keep the franchise humming remains to be seen.

The Argentine legend isn’t what he once was on the court, posting career-lows last season in points, rebounds and minutes per game while shooting just 39 percent from the field. But he proved during the 2017 playoffs that he could still be effective when the Spurs needed him most, coming up with big performances in pivotal games in San Antonio’s postseason matchups.

After missing his first 15 shots of the opening round as the Spurs battled the Memphis Grizzlies to a 2-2 draw, Ginobili brought “the grandpa juice” to Game 5, chipping in 10 points, three assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block in 18 hustle-packed minutes to help give San Antonio a 3-2 lead that set the Spurs up to finish Memphis off in six games. Ginobili cranked up the heroics in Game 5 of the next round, too, perfectly timing James Harden’s movements to swat the ball out of the Houston Rockets superstar’s hands on a potential game-winning shot to seal an overtime victory that, once again, set the Spurs up to close out their opponents in six.

“Manu, you know, reached back and gave us one of his Manu performances from past years,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after that game. “He was a stud. We actually went to him with Kawhi off the court, to generate some offense, to make some things happen, and he did a good job, whether it was distributing it or scoring. He was big for us.”

The Spurs would need him to be big again in the conference finals, especially after Kawhi Leonard’s ankle-sprain-heard-’round-the-world late in the first half of Game 1 all but left San Antonio drawing dead against the Golden State Warriors’ superior firepower. With MVP finalist Leonard and longtime lead guard Tony Parker both sidelined, Ginobili stepped back to the forefront, finishing with 17 points in Game 1, and 21 points on just nine field-goal attempts in Game 3.

In Game 4, Popovich handed Ginobili the keys from the game’s opening tip — the first start for the longtime sixth man in more than three years, one given to him “out of respect” — 15 points with seven assists in Game 4, doing his level best to give San Antonio’s attack some teeth in the face of the Warriors’ snarling two-way menace.

In the end, it wasn’t enough, as Golden State finished off its third straight sweep on its way to a second NBA championship in three years. But what Ginobili gave to the Spurs, that night and throughout the 15 years leading up to that night, was more than enough.

“Before the game, you think it may or may not be the last game he ever plays in,” Popovich said after the Spurs’ elimination. “And I did not want to miss the opportunity to honor him in front of our home fans for his selflessness over the years.

“I mean, this is a Hall of Fame player who allowed me to bring him off the bench for, I can’t even remember now, the last decade or something, because it would make us a better team overall. So, obviously, he’s a big reason for our success. And he deserved to have that night of respect so that he really feels that we appreciate everything he’s done over the years. If he decides he’s going to play again, that’s up to him. But I won’t try to convince him one way or the other. I don’t think he needs that.”

Ginobili, for his part, refused to make any rash decisions in the moments after an emotional defeat, and the wonderful outpouring of support from the fans in the stands at AT&T Center.

