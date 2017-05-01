Report: Man City could offer Iheanacho in bid to land Aubameyang

Pep Guardiola‘s system requires a lot of work from a pressing single forward, but finding playing time for three strikers — let alone four — is a daunting proposition.

Any additions to the corps would likely demand that at least one leave town. That won’t be Gabriel Jesus, who is one of the brightest prospects in the world.

Were Man City to win the race for Borussia Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that leaves Sergio Aguero and/or Kelechi Iheanacho as troubled depth men. The former is already expected to at least explore the transfer market, while the latter may be used a makeweight.

Here’s the Manchester Evening News, with a note on Iheanacho’s status and an update on loanee Samir Nasri:

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals this season and has also been linked with a move to both Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen. In other transfer news, Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Samir Nasri on a permanent basis – if City lower their asking price.

Aubameyang has heavily flirted with Real Madrid, but could a move to the Premier League be in the cards?

A smart move, if possible, for City would be to include Iheanacho with a buyback clause. Those have become increasingly popular as clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea offload players to differing degrees of desperation. United may reclaim Burnley center back Michael Keane, while Chelsea could pay through the teeth for not putting a buyback clause into their sale of Romelu Lukaku to Everton.

Given Borussia Dortmund’s extensive collection of young talent, Iheanacho would certainly fit right into Thomas Tuchel’s group.

