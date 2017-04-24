Report: Lydia Ko hires LPGA's recent Caddie of the Year winner

Lydia Ko has picked caddie No. 10.

According to a report from Golf Channel's Randall Mell, Ko has picked Peter Godfrey to caddie for her at this week's Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, which beings Thursday in Irving, Texas.

Godfrey was named the LPGA's 2017 Caddie of Year in March, when he was on the bag for Ha Na Jang.

Ko, who turns 20 on Monday, employed six caddies during her rookie year before teaming with Justin Hamilton, who she was with for 10 of her 14 LPGA victories. Ko fired Hamilton in October after nearly two years together. After using a local caddie for one event, she landed with Gary Matthews, but Ko fired Matthews earlier this month after just nine events together.

It's unclear if Godfrey's hire is on a trial basis.

This article was originally published on Golf.com