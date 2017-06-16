Report: LSU blocking OL from transferring to TCU because of 'illegal contact'

LSU offensive tackle Willie Allen has reportedly been blocked from transferring to TCU.

The school block was first mentioned in a Fort Worth Star-Telegram column. And according to the Baton Rouge Advocate, it’s happening because LSU officials believe TCU got in touch with Allen before he told Tiger coaches he wanted to transfer.

LSU believes there was illegal contact between a TCU staff member and Allen, a source told The Advocate — the reason for the decision. Allen declined an interview request Friday, sending this text message: “I have nothing but love and respect for Coach O and all of my brothers at LSU.”

The column in the Star-Telegram on Thursday tied the block of TCU to a satellite camp brouhaha that’s emerged in Louisiana this week and the fact that Louisiana’s top quarterback in the class of 2018 is currently a verbal commitment to TCU.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron helped shut down a satellite camp in the state earlier this week because coaches from Texas were going to be there. Orgeron’s influence made Belhaven University coach Hal Mumme irate and Mumme said he’s “turned in” Orgeron to the NCAA.

TCU staff members were at a different camp in Louisiana this week.

Allen was a redshirt in 2016. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2016 and the No. 23 recruit in the state of Louisiana according to Rivals. Schools are free to block players from transferring to other schools if they wish, though public pressure typically gets schools and coaches to relent on transfer restrictions. After wide receiver Corey Sutton went public with the restrictions Bill Snyder and Kansas State had put on his potential transfer, the school eventually let Sutton transfer freely.

A contract drawn up by the National College Players Association and released this week is designed for athletes to know if schools will block a potential transfer when they sign their National Letters of Intent.

