Report: Kyrie Irving requested Cavs trade him, no longer wants to play with LeBron

Asked earlier this week for his comments on LeBron James’ reported frustrations with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lack of roster upgrades during the 2017 offseason, Kyrie Irving told Sports Illustrated’s Maggie Gray that the Cavs were in “a very peculiar place, and we just need to make sure that all our pieces are aligned first, and then we go from there.”

“It’s the summertime, a lot of craziness going on in the NBA, so best to just observe, and then see what happens,” Irving said. “Obviously, there’s some things that I’m pretty sure our organization wants to do, and we’ll go from there.”

So, about that “observe and see what happens” strategy …

Kyrie Irving asked the Cavs to trade him in a meeting last week, sources told ESPN. Story posting on https://t.co/b8H6X39PKb shortly — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 21, 2017





Two sources confirm @WindhorstESPN report that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 21, 2017





From Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com:

The request came last week and was made to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Irving has expressed that he wants to go play in a situation where he can be a more focal point and no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James, sources said.

Irving’s agent Jeff Wechsler would not confirm or deny whether Irving asked for a trade.

“Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team,” Wechsler told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us. We are respectfully going to keep those private.”

The alleged trade request reportedly caught James by surprise, leaving the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player feeling “blindsided and disappointed,” according to Windhorst.

This post will be updated.

– – – – – – –

Dan Devine is an editor for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at devine@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YourManDevine