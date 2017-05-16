Report: Kawhi Leonard suffered no structural damage

Andre Iguodala‘s MRI revealed no structural damage.
Ditto Kawhi Leonard‘s.
Michael C. Wright of ESPN:
Have learned that Kawhi Leonard's MRI revealed no structural damage.
— Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 15, 2017
Spurs:
Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) is doubtful for Game 2 tomorrow. Tony Parker remains out. pic.twitter.com/hdSd2qHMX0
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 15, 2017
“Doubtful” is an improvement on what Gregg Popovich said yesterday, and sometimes, that late upgrade is really a telltale sign the player will play. I don’t think that’s the case here.
A lack of structural damage doesn’t mean Leonard is suddenly healthy – or even that he’ll return to full strength this series.
But, given how well San Antonio fared with Leonard in Game 1, this at least leaves the door open for a competitive series.
