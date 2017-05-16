Report: Kawhi Leonard suffered no structural damage

Andre Iguodala‘s MRI revealed no structural damage.

Ditto Kawhi Leonard‘s.

Michael C. Wright of ESPN:

Have learned that Kawhi Leonard's MRI revealed no structural damage. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 15, 2017





Spurs:





“Doubtful” is an improvement on what Gregg Popovich said yesterday, and sometimes, that late upgrade is really a telltale sign the player will play. I don’t think that’s the case here.

A lack of structural damage doesn’t mean Leonard is suddenly healthy – or even that he’ll return to full strength this series.

But, given how well San Antonio fared with Leonard in Game 1, this at least leaves the door open for a competitive series.