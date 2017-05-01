Report: Kasper Schmeichel linked to Man Utd, Real Madrid

Manchester United goalkeepers with the surname Schmeichel have a pretty decent history at Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho may be ready to write some another chapter.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils are the favorites to land Leicester City backstop Kasper Schmeichel if David De Gea leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

Schmeichel, 30, would join his father Peter as Danes to wear the United crest. Peter was an eight-year starter for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown.

Kasper has a PL title of his own and got a taste of the UCL this season with Leicester’s quarterfinal run. He may want more of that, something he could get at United or another team that employed his father: Man City.

The reason Sky claims Kasper could choose United over City is his new agent:

United’s chances of landing the 30-year-old Denmark international have improved after Schmeichel left his long-term representatives, Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini – an agent who enjoys excellent relations at Old Trafford.

It goes on to cite a Spanish report that says Schmeichel could be wanted at Real Madrid if it cannot claim De Gea, whose name hit the gossip circles again this weekend when Guillem Balague claimed the current Man Utd star may leave Old Trafford even though he’d rather stay with Mourinho.

On the Man City part, we haven’t seen a lot of Schmeichel in a role that demands a lot of ball handling but his numbers aren’t great. That obviously could be a function for Leicester’s game plan, but is something to consider.

