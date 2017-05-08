Report: Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr. to sign with an agent

Archie Miller is losing a third underclassmen to the professional ranks.

James Blackmon Jr., who averaged 17.3 points for the Hoosiers as a junior, will not be returning to school. He is signing with an agent and will remain in the NBA Draft. Blackmon is not projected as a first round pick and there is a good possibility that he will end up going undrafted on June 22nd.

The news was first reported by FanRag Sports.

Blackmon joins sophomores O.G. Anunoby and Thomas Bryant in signing with an agent. Robert Johnson, another junior, has declared for the draft but has yet to make a decision on whether or not he will hire an agent.

Blackmon, to his credit, received his degree from Indiana over the weekend.



